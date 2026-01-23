Calm Down

Calm Down

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live with Josh, Megan & Ben

A recording from Ben Dreyfuss and Josh Barro's live video
Ben Dreyfuss's avatar
Josh Barro's avatar
Megan McArdle's avatar
Ben Dreyfuss, Josh Barro, and Megan McArdle
Jan 23, 2026
Get more from Ben Dreyfuss in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Dreyfuss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture