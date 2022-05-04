May 4, 2022 • 1HR 0M
So...how is Joe Biden’s Presidency going? (featuring Josh Barro)
Episode 2!
The anecdote to internet poisoning. Hosted by Ben Dreyfuss, Good Faith is a podcast about our internet politics nightmare...and how to fix it.
Joe Biden has been president for almost 18 months. So, how is it going? On this very serious episode of Good Faith, I chatted with Josh Barro about the state of Biden’s presidency—what’s gone right, what’s gone wrong, and whether or not it’s time for Democrats to panic.
