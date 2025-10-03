It might be hard to believe but I actually made this image myself. No AI.

I’ve been reading Ezra Klein since he was in college and I was in high school. For twenty years, my reaction has been the same: here’s a nerd who believes what I believe and is smarter than I am—even if he’s less funny and, like most people, a little soft. So every time I see him get piled on by haters, I think: Is today Jimmy Shaker day? The day I get to use the skill I have that he doesn’t—cutting throats and sleeping well.

Today is Jimmy Shaker day.

Here’s what happened: Klein wrote a column and said some nice, obvious things about Charlie Kirk, a recent victim of political assassination—it was a tragedy, people who loved him were grieving, violence corrodes democracy. That alone irritated lots of people on the online left, but they accepted it. But then he added something even more dangerous: Kirk practiced politics the right way, he claimed. That sent them to the Moon. Suddenly, Klein was accused of whitewashing a monster, sanctifying him, excusing him. In their fantasy, Kirk’s body should be dangling upside-down off a cliff forever, but here Klein was saying nice things about him in the New York Times.

How dare he!

What the Left Refuses To Understand