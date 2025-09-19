Last week, Charlie Kirk was gunned down in cold blood in front of thousands of people in a shocking, repugnant, evil act of political violence. I am pathologically addicted to erring on the “don’t worry, it will all work out” outlook of life, but this was so utterly disgusting and visceral that, beyond just making me incredibly sad, it also just made me more than almost anything else in the last few years think “uh oh.”