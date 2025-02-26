Hey there cats and kittens,

and chatted about all of the

and chatted about all of the

stuff going on in the news.

The opening premise of this episode is that a lot of reader feedback to the previous episodes was that we were insufficiently panicked about everything going on with Trump.

Speaking for myself, I think it’s all been pretty bad so far. But it’s gone bad in a way that has made me pretty confident that the GOP is not going to play a long game here, which would ultimately be more politically endurable. It seems like they’re doing unpopular, chaotic, messy things that are pulling their numbers down. That’s what is supposed to happen.

I don’t totally get around to articulating it like that in this episode, but when you hear me sort of be on the more unruffled side, that’s essentially my position.

We also discuss various and sundry topics like Andrew Cuomo and Snow White.

As always, everyone else is much smarter than me anyway, and you should listen to it to feast on their juicy brains, and maybe at least enjoy some of my jokes.

Xoxo,

Ben

P.S. This chat show is still in the pilot season stage, where we are particularly sensitive responsive to feedback—what do listeners like? what do they not like? is it perfect and listeners have no notes? should we not do this at all and instead cut apologies into our skins so that medical examiners will be able to identify our bodies after we are pulled from the waters into which we should suicidally jump?—so no matter what you think, you should tell us what you think, unless you think the last one about cutting and medical examiners, in which case you can probably keep it to yourself.

