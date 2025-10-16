Remember earlier this spring when I did a couple of podcast episodes with Josh Barro and Megan McCardle? It was an exploratory pilot development situation. We did a few shows and then stopped to look at The Data™ and the feedback, and we spoke to some psychics and holy men and therapists and spouses and parole officers, and they were all fine with it, so I’m thrilled to announce that the fall schedule is here and we’re doing it for real!

Every week, we’re going to do this show! So much content!

Are you a trucker? Well, we’ve got you covered for about 60 miles a week! (Unless there’s congestion.)

Trying to lose some pounds? For one workout session a week, you can listen to us.

Heading into the office? Buddy, I think we can cover that AND the trip back home.

The point is, in theory, it is going to be like an hour, but that’s more of a floor than a ceiling. This first one is longer than that.

What is the premise of CENTRAL AIR, our 60+ minute show?

It’s a chat show about politics and the news for those in the middle of the political spectrum who find the loudest voices online not only annoying but also damaging to the country.

It’s not like all three of us agree about everything. Megan is a libertarian! She has lots of kooky beliefs! Does she even believe in child labor laws? Let’s find out!

Josh is an old-school Massachusetts Republican-type who spends all of his time complaining about the Kennedys, which in today’s world makes him a Democrat. (I actually don’t know either of their actual political affiliations, but you know what I mean.)

I’m the person furthest to the left in this group, and the left annoys me constantly. But I believe most of the usual center-left liberal junk. Not all of it, but most of it. I’m a normie Democrat. And I constantly have to remind myself that humorless crazy people on social media are not representative of the country.

Josh and Megan are also just, you know, smarter than I am. They’re nerds. Real SQUARES. lol. I like talking to both of them because they always have stats and facts I didn’t know, and make points a dummy like me ain’t thought of.

But I am funnier than they are. And I have a weird brain, which you know since you read this substack.

So join us every week for CENTRAL AIR, a podcast where the temperature is always just right.

P.S. Everything is a competition, including podcasts. So, after you listen, please come here and tell me who won the podcast. What does “win” mean? What the hell do you think it means? It means who did the best in this particular episode? However, you want to interpret that.