Bruce Willis is 70 years old today.

Bruce Willis is great. I love Bruce Willis.

I’ve never known him well, but like everyone in Sun Valley, I have interacted with him 700,000 times. After he and Demi got divorced, he actually moved into the house across the street from us. One day, he came over for some neighborly nonsense, and it wasn’t until halfway through our conversation that I remembered there was looming behind me a 10ft tall promotional poster of DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE, which had been given to me by the owner of the local cinema because I had gone to see it so many times. (It wasn’t just a normal poster. It was one of those huge displays they have in the lobby when a blockbuster comes out.)

I turned bright red at the realization that the poster must make it seem like I’m a stalker (a misimpression probably not disabused by me now publishing fawning little posts about him and his ex-wife).

He did not act creeped out by the poster. He was chill and cool. Why?

Because Bruce Willis is chill and cool.

Now, I don’t have any funny stories about him doing anything funny. He has just been a lovely person every time I’ve interacted with him.

BUT I do have a funny story that is sort of about him.

According to 7th-hand gossip on social media, some people don’t like Bruce. He allegedly has rubbed some folks the wrong way on film sets. I have no reason to believe that’s true or fair—my dad was in RED with him and said everyone loved him—but nevertheless, I am aware that this negative reputation exists to at least some extent.

But in Sun Valley, he is universally well-liked.

A lot of famous people who live here are not part of the town. They’re not members of the community in any meaningful way. They’re just random celebrities who you catch a glimpse of at the supermarket once a decade.

But, Bruce was really different. He invested in the town. A few decades ago, he did a play called TRUE WEST at this little theater in Hailey, and the other actor in it was some local amateur who made such a good impression on his famous co-star that Bruce cast him in his next film, TEARS OF THE SUN.

Everyone in this valley has some little story of how Bruce was nice to them once.

OK, so the funny story is about that.