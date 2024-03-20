Good morning, Star Shine. The Earth says Hello.

This is the second post in an occasional series I am creatively calling Nice Celebrities in which I talk about celebrities I have met who are nice. I was going to save Bruce Willis until a little while later because I just did Demi and I don’t want it to seem like I’m just writing love letters to their family—even though I do love their family and would be happy to send them love letters—but, according to social media, yesterday was Bruce’s birthday so I am changing the lineup and doing Bruce early.

Bruce Willis is great. I love Bruce Willis.

I’ve never known him well, but like everyone in Sun Valley, I have interacted with him 700,000 times. After he and Demi got divorced, he actually moved into the house across the street from us. One day, he came over for some neighborly nonsense, and it wasn’t until halfway through our conversation that I remembered there was looming behind me a 10ft tall promotional poster of DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE, which had been given to me by the owner of the local cinema because I had gone to see it so many times. (It wasn’t just a normal poster. It was one of those huge displays they have in the lobby when a blockbuster comes out.)

I turned bright red at the realization that the poster must make it seem like I’m a stalker (a misimpression probably not disabused by me now publishing fawning little posts about him and his ex-wife).

He did not act creeped out by the poster. He was chill and cool. Why?

Because Bruce Willis is chill and cool.

Now, I don’t have any funny stories about him doing anything funny or anything. He has just been a lovely person every time I’ve interacted with him.

BUT I do have a funny story that is sort of about him.

According to 7th-hand gossip on social media, some people don’t like Bruce. He allegedly has rubbed some folks the wrong way on film sets. I have no reason to believe that’s true or fair—my dad was in RED with him and said everyone loved him—but nevertheless, I am aware that this negative reputation exists to at least some extent.

But in Sun Valley, he is universally well-liked.

A lot of famous people who live here are not part of the town. They’re not members of the community in any meaningful way. They’re just random celebrities who you catch a glimpse of at the supermarket once a decade.

But, Bruce was really different. He invested in the town. A few decades ago, he did a play called TRUE WEST at this little theater in Hailey, and the other actor in it was some local amateur who made such a good impression on his famous co-star that Bruce cast him in his next film, TEARS OF THE SUN.

Everyone in this valley has some little story of how Bruce was nice to them once.

OK, so the funny story is about that.

When Covid happened, a lot of wealthy people fled LA and NY for Sun Valley. Some of them already had second homes here, but a lot of them were totally new and ended up buying or building homes here.

The effects of this have been similar to the effects that lots of small towns experienced in 2021-22, but they were magnified by the already absurd nature of this ski resort.

This was summarized best by a friend of mine who grew up here and is also the child of a very famous actor.

When I moved back in 2022, we were catching up and asking about each other’s parents, how they were, and if they were still in the homes they had been in twenty years ago.

“No,” I said, “my mom sold her house to some rich Republicans from Arizona and moved a bit south to the less fancy part of town. And your parents? Are they still in the same place?”

“No,” he replied, “they decamped and moved out of town entirely.”

“It’s all changing.”

He shook his head wistfully and said, “It’s true, man. The billionaires are pricing the millionaires out.”

I began to laugh, and he began to laugh, and the reason we were laughing was because, in that moment, we were the least sympathetic example of gentrification in history.

Two Hollywood brats lamenting how Dickensian their lives had become because they no longer lived in the nicest mansions in the best parts of town.

So that thing—that billionaires pricing the millionaires out of town thing—is real. It’s had lots of downstream effects on the town.

There are two main schools in this valley: the private school and the public school. My friend went to the private school. Bruce and Demi’s children went to the private school. I not only went to the private school but was eventually kicked out of it for getting into a fistfight with my 10th-grade English teacher after a very high-spirited game of frisbee golf.

And it’s small, the private school. My entire grade was 25 students. It’s probably gotten a little larger now but it’s still small.

These new billionaires showed up and wanted to enroll their gilded little brats in that school as well, but there was a waiting list. Some got in, some didn’t. Tough luck; wait till next year; the public school is down the road.

So, anyway, I have this other friend who is a carpenter and he told me the story I am about to tell you.

He was working for one of these billionaires, with a whole crew, putting the finishing touches on this guy’s ostentatious new compound.

One day, with a hop in his step and a sweater around his neck, the billionaire comes out to the worksite to shoot the shit with the rough-and-tumble men of hammers and grit.

He begins to bitch and moan about the private school.

Apparently, his child had not gotten off the waitlist. He had offered to make a huge donation but he had been told that it wouldn’t get the kid enrolled for that school year.

He was insulted; spitting mad! He’s a billionaire, for god’s sake! And this podunk school wouldn’t even move his blue-eyed bastard to the front of the line!

The construction workers are nodding along, pretending to give a shit because that’s what you do when the boss wants to bitch about bullshit. You feign sympathy.

The rich jerk explains that what really grinds his gears is that, apparently, there was room for one new kid in the class, but only one. And instead of giving the spot to his kid, the school gave it to “some actor’s kid.”

Now let me explain something:

People who are truly wealthy in the sense that this guy is wealthy think Hollywood celebrities are amusing fuckbuddies who nevertheless belong at the kid’s table. They like to bring Hollywood celebrities over to dinner parties, but they don’t do that because they respect them. They do that because Hollywood celebrities are living, breathing conversation pieces. They’re a Cezanne they picked up on a lark at Sotheby’s and want to show off to their actual friends.

So the billionaire was upset that this fucking actor got the spot and not him.

“Who is the actor?” the construction workers asked.

“Bruce Willis.”

Apparently, the private school valued Bruce Willis more than Mr Money Bags.

Bruce Willis? From that TV show in the 80s? And those action films? Bruce Willis, the guy who plays the roughneck? For shame!

And the rich prick goes on and on, oozing with contempt for Bruce and the school.

This might fly in Aspen or Jackson Hole, but it doesn’t fly in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The construction workers had been trying to placate Jet Set Johnny, but finally, they had enough.

They begin to defend Bruce’s honor.

Well, of course, the school made an exception for Bruce. Damn straight, they should! His other kids went there! He spoke at the graduation. He built the science building! He sponsored the chess club!

He supported not just the school but the whole town. Hell, he built half of Main Street! We didn’t have a diner until Bruce built one!

The whole E Street Band begins reading Scrooge McDuck The Riot Act.

Bruce saved Christmas in 1993! He found my daughter’s cat! He throws the fireman’s ball every year! He took my cousin to the hospital and got my nephew a SAG card. He wrote a recommendation for my son’s college application!

You keep his name out of your mouth!

And the rich guy—the villain from an 80’s teen comedy—he thinks he’s walked into Straw Dogs. The laborers have become menacing.

He looks to the foreman as if to nudge him to reestablish order, and the foreman looks back and says, Bruce helped pull my truck out of a snowbank once!

That was the last day the guy ever came to shoot the shit with the working class.

I wouldn’t tell this anecdote if Richie FuckBrains was still around, but I’m told he only lasted a few months. The second the pandemic was in the rearview mirror, he was on a G5 back east.

Then a few months ago I’m having breakfast alone at this restaurant and my friend who had said the thing about billionaires pricing out the millionaires walks in. He sits down and I tell him this whole story. I get to the end and tell him how the guy had already put his new mansion up for sale.

“Well,” he says. “I guess it’s true: anticolonialism really is having a moment.”

Happy birthday, Bruce Willis!

Correction: When I first published this post, the headline said “Bruce Willis Great” and not “Bruce Willis is great,” which means 20k people received an email with a word missing in the subject line. Look, nobody’s perfect. Nevertheless, I regret the error.