Donald Trump gave a speech today in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the hometown of the late great Arnold Palmer. Speaking at an airport named for the golf legend, Trump made an off-color joke to the crowd about the size of Palmer’s penis.

“Arnold Palmer was all man,” the former president said. “And I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women. But this guy, this guy, this is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough. And I refuse to say it but when he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said ‘oh my God. That’s unbelievable. That’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it. I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here. But they used to look at Arnold, they said, ‘man,’"

The usual suspects are upset with the NYT and every other news organization for not describing this as “Donald Trump (SICKO) is obsessed with Arnold Palmer’s penis (BECAUSE HE HAS DEMENTIA). Is this the man you want with your finger on the button?” Another day, another example of liberal media critics having a meltdown about reporters not using mean enough language to describe Donald Trump’s daily absurdities. They are so obsessed with making this same complaint over, and over that today, it is actually distracting them from what is actually an entirely fair media criticism of the coverage of this event: no one seems to have tried to find out if it’s true.

But I’m a real journalist. I ask the questions that matter. And I get results.

Did Arnold Palmer have a huge cock? An investigation.

The findings of my exclusive investigation into this matter suggest he did not.

A hooker’s account of sex with Arnold Palmer