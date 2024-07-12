Buster Keaton in Our Hospitality (1923)

One of the more frustrating things about the Biden loyalists over the last two weeks is that they have spent a lot of time and energy attacking Democrats who want him to step aside but have never even once articulated a strategy to actually win the election.

They have a strategy to hold onto the nomination, I guess. But Biden was losing before the debate. They explicitly moved the debate up to June to give them an opportunity to change the dynamics of the race. It failed, and they don’t appear to have any new strategy.

A lot of the commentary online is about how much the debate hurt Biden in the polls. Maybe it’s two points, maybe it’s one point. Some outlier polls have shown it as a tie or even Biden up 1. The polling averages seem to agree that he was down 1 point before the debate and now he’s down around 2-3 points.

But even if he is up 1 nationally—which he isn’t, but let’s just pretend—that is not enough to win the presidency because of the electoral college.

The debate was bad for many reasons but the main one was the opportunity cost. There is just no obvious reason to think the fundamentals of this race are going to change. The debate was one of the chances to do that. There now aren’t many/or any left.

If Biden Insists On Staying In…

However, if he is going to stay in—which I strenuously think he shouldn’t do!—then they do need a strategy: a theory of change. I’ve got one. It’s not a strategy I think is very likely to succeed, but it’s a strategy! It’s also a strategy that would drive me crazy, but that doesn’t really matter.

The basic dynamic of this race, which has been steady for a year now, is that a lot of people who don’t like Trump and voted against him in 2020 have now warmed to him. Not entirely! Not piping hot! But they’re dissatisfied with Biden and are open to voting for Trump or not voting at all.

The Biden campaign’s theory throughout the spring was that once people got serious and really considered the possibility of Trump being president again, they’d wise up and stop judging Biden against a perfect ideal. If people were forced to really think about President Trump 2.0, Trump’s historical unpopularity with crossover voters would win them the election.

This theory was not working before but is now wholly impossible. Biden vs. Trump is not going to be about Trump. It will, at minimum, also be about Biden. Worryingly, it might be entirely about Biden.

But it already wasn’t working. For months now, Biden and the DNC have been running ads making various arguments about Trump’s unfitness for office. Those ads have proven largely ineffective.

Democrats are not going to come up with some magic wording that suddenly makes people go, “oh why didn’t you say it like that before? Now I realize that Trump is an existential threat to democracy, and I will vote for Biden over him” etc…

So screaming about how Trump is terrible is not going to do it. People are inured to liberals saying that Trump is bad. We’ve been doing it for 8 years.

If running against Trump won’t work for Biden, then he needs someone else to run against.

The answer is: the media.

Run A (Deeply Dishonest) Populist Campaign Against The Media

I love the media and am a knee-jerk defender of it almost all the time, but I’m in the shrinking minority. Everyone hates the media.

The liberal media is especially bad because it’s a bunch of self-righteous know-it-alls who get off scolding you for having unpure thoughts.

Running against the out-of-touch media elite is a famous Republican move. However, in this world where the internet has transformed people’s relationships with the media, and parasocial relations (both antagonistic and adoring) have flourished, Democrats are totally susceptible to populist frameworks that pit their cherished political boyfriend in the White House against the evil corrupt bastards at the New York Times and everywhere else.

You’re seeing this happen with some Democrats right now, many of whom are getting defensive about their guy, Joe Biden, and are lashing out at everyone who doesn’t fall in line. “Circling the wagons” is a bad thing that I personally don’t want to do, but it is an evolutionary instinct in humans.

This alone isn’t enough to get Biden reelected. As I wrote last night, there just aren’t enough Democrats for that to work.

But crossover/independents hate the media, too. They might not be looking for excuses to write love letters to Joe Biden the same way partisan Democrats are, but they do not like the media.

A great myth of the Trump presidency is that the media made him unpopular or popular. But in reality, Trump’s numbers were consistent through out his entire presidency. The media didn’t make him unpopular. His personality and behavior did that. But the media also didn’t make him more popular than he would have been had Maggie Haberman simply said he “lied” instead of “told a falsehood” or whatever.

The only stories that ever really even briefly hurt Trump were ones that had actual investigative reporting and unearthed things like the Access Hollywood tape. The editorializing and wording of stuff never made a difference. Because Republicans have spent decades internalizing the fact that the media hates them. And independents (even if they aren’t technically independent; it’s easier to call them that than squishy crossover moderates) already didn’t like Trump. Because of his words and deeds.

The media’s one accomplishment was keeping Democrats in various states of outrage. But that doesn’t really mean that much. (To the extent that it might have mattered, I think the most likely way would be in how it hurt Republicans when Trump wasn’t on the ballot. The Trump drumbeat never let the GOP distance itself from him when that would have helped them electorally. And it supercharged Democratic turnout in off-year elections.)

So, the media’s historic and true antipathy for Republicans rendered it unable to move the needle because it was all priced in. But here’s the thing: people don’t think that the media and Democrats have that antagonistic relationship.

Super engaged online liberals complain about the press all the time, but they’re 5 dudes in a minivan., They don’t matter. People hate the media, but aside from Democrats who won’t stop living in 2002 or who find “but her emails” a compelling argument, people don’t think that the media is terrible in an unfair way to Democrats.

This means there is some number of people who actually can be affected by joining the hatred of the media with anti-Democratic bias.

I want to reiterate that I hate this argument. I think it’s patently absurd and unhealthy for the country and the party for Democrats to convince themselves that the media is out to get them.

But this is a post about a strategy that has one goal: reelecting Joe Biden.

Up until two weeks ago, there was no visceral example of the media being unfair to Joe Biden. Will Stancil and his idiot friends all complained endlessly that the media wasn’t saying enough nice stuff about Biden’s policies or weren’t saying enough mean stuff about Trump. But that’s all sexless horseshit that no one gives a damn about.

The media attacking Joe Biden—rightfully!—over his age is an actual bloody shirt to wave.

It is totally unfair and false to wave that shirt! The media is belatedly catching up to what voters have been telling pollsters for years. But for the purposes of this post, that doesn’t matter.

The steady reporting into his age and the Democratic attempts to get him to step aside in conjunction with the explicit editorials by opinion writers make it possible for people to actually buy the “the media is being unfair to Joe Biden” argument.

This is already popping up in focus groups of Biden 2020 voters. They get defensive. People have a natural instinct to defend people attacked by the media or “the mob.”

Again, Democrats alone aren’t enough, but it’s not totally unreasonable to think that it could work with enough crossover voters to activate the anti-Trump majority.

How The Democrats Whining About The Media Are Wrong

But here is the key: the Biden loyalists and the Will “the media is the cause of all life’s ills including but not limited to my wife’s dissatisfaction with our sex life” Stancil-type people want the media to stop attacking Biden. They think that the media shifting its focus to Trump will help Biden. That is false. This strategy requires them to fail in their attempts to “work the refs.”

For this strategy to work, the media needs to keep attacking Joe Biden. It needs not to let up. It needs to give Biden someone to run against all the way through November.

The media can’t help Biden by touting his achievements or focusing on Trump’s flaws. It can help him by attacking him endlessly in ways that provoke a backlash.

Now, “the media” does not do things to help one party out like that. It’s not something that walks in lockstep even if they did have a meeting and agreed to help Joe Biden out at the expense of their own credibility (lol).

It’s a disorganized group of people with personal incentives to do x y z, and they work for companies that have different desires 1 2 3, and they’re all somewhat captured to audiences that hunger for red blue green.

The main thing everyone in the media can be relied on to do is to be incredibly anxious about the fact that everyone hates them and nervous about the fact that, increasingly, America doesn’t trust them about anything. The other main thing they have in common is that they’re mostly humans. Humans are thin-skinned.

These traits mean they can be baited into antagonizing you. Trump is a master of this!

Biden’s campaign people and communications staff seem mostly inept in every single way, except they have demonstrated a talent these last few weeks for pissing people off. If they keep it up, they’re going to keep getting bad press. Long after the convention is over and the attempts to remove Biden from the ticket are past.

If they do that and Biden himself mostly avoids it and merely cuts a sympathetic and likable figure who is at least somewhat coherent, then the campaign can run against the bastards in the media, and Biden can remind people of their nice, well-meaning grandparent who deserves better than this full frontal assault from asshole columnists in their ivory towers.

The discourse around the election would, ideally, be so distasteful that it would turn off lots of voters to check out. And, even more ideally, it would give Republicans a false sense of confidence that led to lots of them not showing up to vote. A low-turnout election is one that allows for super-engaged lunatics to pull off an upset.

Does this sound familiar? It should. It’s how Trump won in 2016.

2016 II: The Party Swap Reboot

Democratic overconfidence + a feeling among a significant number of people who weren’t Republican zealots that though Trump was bad, elites were hysterical in their condemnation of him = an electorate that just didn’t look like people thought.

For my entire life, Democrats have believed, as a matter of faith, that high-turnout elections benefit Democrats because the people who normally don’t vote are thought of as likely favorable to the left. Trump has consistently turned this on its head. Trump gets people who normally don’t vote to turn out for him. But it’s not just for him. It’s against the media and elites, who everyone hates.

Take that away from him, and you take away a key bit of his power.

Do everything possible to create a low-turnout election, and you maybe can pull off the upset.

Reasons This Strategy Is Evil And Bad

There are many problems with this strategy. One is that it isn’t clear you will be able to get crossover voters to feel defensive about Mr Magoo since they do, in fact, share the concerns about his age. Biden is in basically no position to assuage those concerns entirely. And it is not at all clear he can simply avoid total disasters like the debate. This would require him to do what he did last night, every day for three months: give off old but not broken. I personally don’t think he can do that.

The media pouncing on it relentlessly might create a backlash among partisan Democrats, but it might just compound the problem with independents.

It’s also pretty high risk because if it doesn’t work out, there could be real down-ballot problems for Democrats, especially considering all the elected Democrats who are coming out against Biden. But this strategy is the sort of memo I would write if I were applying for a job at a company that was in such a deep hole that it almost certainly couldn’t recover, and I just needed a gig for a few months to put some money in the bank or get health insurance. It’s a strategy! It’s not something I’d advise in a perfect world. But if it does work out, I’ll be a hero, and it’s genuinely better than nothing.

On a societal level, this also makes Democrats more dysfunctional going forward and hurts the press as an institution. Those are really bad!

If those arguments don’t float your boat, the other argument I would make against this is that there is no reason a replacement candidate couldn’t also run against the press if necessary.

Another Nominee Has More Hail Mary Plays To Choose From

Yesterday, G Elliot Morris of 538 asked what Dems would do if Biden stepped aside; Kamala was nominated and then was still down a point (at Biden pre-debate levels).

I think she’d be in a better position because she could run a normal campaign, which Biden has demonstrated no ability to do. She could give three rallies a day and flood the press with interviews. Her team could A/B test messages for core constituencies. And if, after all that, we get to early October, and she’s still down, she would have options on the menu that aren’t available to Biden. The main one of which would be that she could throw Biden under the bus and distance herself from whatever policies the pollsters told her were dragging her down. High risk! But it’s something she could do.

She could also run against the left, or the centrists, or the media.

Biden has none of these options but the last. He can try to just run against Trump, but it won’t work. He can only run against the media—if it keeps holding his feet to the fire—because it pivots off the inevitable fact that every day he is in this race (at least through the second debate) is going to be somewhat about his age.

Don’t Do This. Do Something Better!

A couple of people in Congress subscribe to this substack, and so do a few people who work in the White House.

(Last year, one of the latter told me that Biden himself had read a single specific post I had published. I have no idea if that is true. It’s probably not, but then again, a Medium post I wrote once did end up in Obama’s 2015 White House Correspondents Dinner speech.)

If any of those people are reading this and find the strategy laid out here deeply destructive and harmful, you should pressure Biden to step aside. Otherwise some version of this is what they’re going to end up with. And it probably won’t work.

