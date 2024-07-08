A mob of lunatics screaming at a newspaper boy/Dall-E...

Let’s say you’re a person who has opinions about politics. You’ve thought about the issue and reached a conclusion. You know a lot of other people who share your position on this issue, and that frankly doesn’t surprise you since you normally agree with them. Not about everything always, but most things most of the time. You’re fond of these ideological brethren. They’re thoughtful and decent. There are times in your life when you have doubted yourself, and those doubts can creep into things like political opinions, but the fact that these good and decent folk agree with you about many issues generally, and this one specifically, quiets those doubts. You all reinforce each other’s beliefs.