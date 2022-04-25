What tweets did people get mad at me for this week? A series.
All my tweets this week were good.
The internet is a place where people cry about bullshit. And so it was and so it is and so it will always be.
Everyone uses Twitter in a different way. There is no right or wrong way to tweet. I mainly use twitter to get the cats in my brain to stop meowing.
I like to do my tweets and very often people get mad at me for them. This is the first of a new we…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.