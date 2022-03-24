We're cannibals. But don't worry: we only eat each other.
a ramble about plays.
A rule about families is that when you’re arguing about something you’re probably arguing about something else. In theater, this is very often manifested by a character arriving from outside the family and having their presence set off a bunch of conflicts that are just about the family’s dysfunction.
A classic modern …
