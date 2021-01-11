Utopia
You’re in a bar, on Mars; you’re an alien from beyond the stars. You meet a human—the first human you’ve ever met. You know nothing about humans. You chit chat. You speak English for some reason. It’s a coincidence. The human asks you about your civilization.
“We live on clouds and shoot rainbows out of our tummies.”
“Wow, that’s crazy,” the human says.
“I…
