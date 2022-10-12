Hello! Today we have three stories about three dumbasses (well, two dumbasses and then a third group of dumbasses) who are getting laughed at for all the right reasons.

1) Sean Hannity (moron) released a private voicemail (text message for ears) from Joe Biden (POTUS) to Hunter Biden (drug addict) and it makes Joe Biden look great (whoops)

Last night, Sean Hannity aired a voicemail, first published by the Daily Mail, that Joe Biden left his son Hunter in October of 2018. At the time, Hunter was spiraling out of control in a haze of drug addiction and mental health problems.

"It's Dad,” the message begins. “I’m calling to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I don't know what to do. I know you don't either."

If that quote reads like it is an example of Joe Biden being a very loving father, it ain't got nothing on listening to the actual audio, which almost brought me tears.

As I said last night on Twitter, I had a much stronger emotional response to that audio than I normally do to national news stories.

Hearing the elder Biden’s heartbreaking message of love to his son brought me instantly back to the other times in my life I’ve heard things like that. I have struggled with substance abuse and mental health and I have received calls like this from family members including my dad. It reminded me that in my own lowest moments my elderly father stood by me.

Every life has pain and every life has suffering and though our pains and our sufferings are different in detail they aren’t that different. Remembering that—that our pain isn’t unique—makes us have empathy for each other.

I’ve never been in Hunter Biden’s exact shoes. Other people have not been in my exact shoes. But Joe Biden’s cracking, anguished voice in that message is familiar to everyone. Or at least it should be. I feel very sorry for anyone to whom it’s not familiar. It means they’ve never had a loved one call them and try to help. It doesn’t mean they’ve never needed help. There is no one alive who hasn’t had moments of distress. But it means that they didn’t have a Joe Biden or a Richard Dreyfuss in their life.

And that’s a very lonely and sad thought!

Why did Sean Hannity air this? is a good question. One thousand democratic strategists working for 1,000 hours could not come up with a more effective and evocative ad about how Joe Biden is a good guy. Hannity’s reasoning for why this is supposed to be some anti-Biden scoop is that it shows that Hunter Biden was struggling with drug addiction in October 2018, which means Hunter lied when he bought a gun that month and indicated on the federal firearms form that he wasn’t an illegal user of drugs.

But Hunter has already admitted that in his biography.

In reality, Hannity just wanted to embarrass him. But only people who are next level detached from the human race—culture war robots who breathe partisanship and speak in beeps—could think that would be the main takeaway people would have from listening to this voicemail.

2) Kanye West (idiot) is a mentally ill (less than ideal) bigot (bad) and people (sheep) on Twitter (dumb) are too stupid to breathe (also bad)