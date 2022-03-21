Adam Davidson has a question:

This is a very trolly wording designed to elicit the response it got. Of course there are people who have been cancelled. But when you look at his follow ups, I think it reveals something interesting.

So basically, this is the definition that Fox News would have you believe. That “cancel culture” is about whacky leftists trying to enforce woke ideology at the barrel of a gun. But Adam Davidson does not work for Fox News. There is no reason for him to subscribe to this idiotic and unhelpful definition.

There are lots of people on the left who engage in cancel culture. But there are lots of people on the right that do as well!