One of my favorite poets is Robert Lowell, and one of my favorite Robert Lowell lines isn’t from one of his poems at all. It’s from a letter he sent Elizabeth Bishop from a mental institution in 1958:

“Talking about the past is like a cat’s trying to explain how it climbed down a ladder.”

It’s one of those lines that gets lodged in your brain and stays there long after you’ve forgotten the context. I must have read it in college—everything else from the letter wilted away, but that one line hung around. I used to think about it all the time, by itself, not remembering what led up to it. I vaguely recalled it was a letter about the progress Lowell had made in the hospital. And, given that and the talents of a cat, I assumed it was about how impossible it is to articulate your own innate talent for survival.

Then, a few years ago, I broke up with a girlfriend I was in love with. Why? Because I’m an idiot. But more specifically, because I had gotten myself into a totally self-destructive state where I thought the small things were big things and the big things were fatal things—and that I’d better end it soon or else…I don’t know…the world would end.