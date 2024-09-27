There Are Many Interesting Parts Of The Olivia Nuzzi-RFK Jr Thing That No One Has Talked About. Let Me Tell You About Them.
Four thousand words about this whole hilarious situation.
Disclaimer: I know Olivia Nuzzie a little. It’s been almost a decade since we saw each other, but I still consider her a friend. Since this post is, in part, about journalism ethics, I thought I’d make that clear at the top. I have not spoken to her in the last week; we haven’t spoken outside of tweets in years. However, I remain fond of her personally and a fan of her work. Having said that…
She fucked up, didn’t she? Lol.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.