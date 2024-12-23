The most popular show in America over the last few years has been Yellowstone, a show about a bunch of stupid NIMBY ranchers who are obsessed with stopping anyone from building ski resorts near their land in Montana. The show is written by a guy named Taylor Sheridan, who is sort of hit-and-miss but—you have to hand it to him—is a real Hollywood success story. He was a guest star on Sons of Anarchy and then wrote his way into an empire.