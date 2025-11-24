Calm Down

Calm Down

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penny M's avatar
Penny M
5d

"We’d have them take a class where they have to stand in front of a braying mob calling them terrible names. You pass if you don’t “get mad,” and if you do get mad, you have to take it again and the mob will shout at you about how mad you are." Weirdly, this is basically how a friend described what Scientology did to her when she briefly fell into it back in the 1970s. (Also, I feel very called out, yet I will keep up with my avoidance for a while yet. My old therapist is shaking her head somewhere in disappointment.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Grant's avatar
David Grant
5d

Two moving substacks in a row from B.D. Not what I expected when I signed up. Good advice, also.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Dreyfuss
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture