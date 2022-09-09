Yesterday, the Queen died. She was a very old queen and it was all very expected so there wasn’t much shock.

Me? I’m an American. I don’t have much attachment to the Queen. She seemed fine? In the movie “The Queen” she seemed to make some bad decisions about Princess Diana’s death but she also tried to save that deer her husband was hunting. In the show “The Crown” she seems like a complicated character whose heart was in the right place.

I’m sorry she died. It’s sad when people die. A lot of people liked her and it’s sad when people lose someone they care about!

In the aftermath of her death, Twitter did what Twitter does: make it about them.

Here is a short play of what Twitter looked like yesterday: