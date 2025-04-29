As of this week, Donald Trump is less popular at this point in his second term than he was at the same point in his first — despite starting this term with his highest approval ratings ever.

In his first term, Trump began unpopular, slipped a little further, and then plateaued. This time, he had a running start — and still, he’s falling.

Why?

It’s not because Democrats marched in the streets or flooded Twitter with outrage.

It’s because they didn’t.