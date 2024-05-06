On April 30, 1970, Richard Nixon announced that the US had expanded its military campaign against the North Vietnamese into Cambodia. The next day, students at Kent State University took to their campus to protest. For a few days, things got increasingly tense. The governor of Ohio called in the National Guard and ordered the demonstrators to disperse. On May 4th, twenty-eight members of the Ohio Guard fired sixty-seven gunshots into the crowd. 13 seconds later, four protesters were dead, and nine were injured. The horrific tragedy punctuated an era of political violence in this country and traumatized the entire nation. Ever since children have learned about this massacre in elementary school. The guardsmen were initially charged with violating the civil rights of the protesters, but those charges were dismissed. Their story the whole time has been that they basically panicked in fear for their lives because of the crowd and the rocks. A few decades later, a recording emerged that appeared to capture an order being given to fire on the crowd, but the Obama administration concluded it was not definitive. Whether it was murder or manslaughter, it was awful.

Now, if I woke you up in the middle of the night and screamed: “Word association, ready? KENT STATE,” I’m pretty confident that most of you would say “shooting” or “massacre” because that is what was bad about Kent State. They shot and killed all these unarmed protesters.

For the last few weeks, the Left has been trying to conjure the specter of Kent State in the context of our ongoing campus protests about Gaza. They have become increasingly indignant about living through Kent State 2. For example, Will Bunch is a famous columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. On Saturday, he quote-tweeted some video President Biden shared with the comment: “May 4 is the anniversary of troops cutting down students at Kent State. Any comment on that or nah?” It went viral.

Why would the president need to acknowledge the 54th anniversary of this event? Well, because it’s just so apropos! National Guardsmen have been shooting protesters right and left lately! Shooting them in the face, the heart, the dick, the neck; shooting them everywhere. And every time, the troops go and defile their bodies. Really gross stuff. Pervert stuff. Honestly, those dead students are the lucky ones. Because the survivors? The ones who had their dicks shot off but didn’t die? Those ones were taken to an isolated slaughterhouse run by a family of inbred cannibal hicks who like to take their sweet time carving off pieces of their victims to feast on. Really sick stuff. I don’t know why Biden lets this Leatherface character do it.

To be fair, none of that actually happened. The National Guard hasn’t even been involved in any protest. What did happen is that last week, various college presidents finally had enough and called in local police to take down the encampments that have littered all these colleges.