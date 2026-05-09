Calm Down

Calm Down

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A Citizen's avatar
A Citizen
1d

Maybe. But I think you're missing a point with respect to volume. Obviously, 455 was going to require a lot more gas. People were not just going to develop new fields, they were going to try and extract gas from much older fields that seemed played out. Even if those marginal fields were now economic to be fracked with gel, there most have been some margin beyond that that was uneconomic when you added in the cost of gel. Eventually, someone would have tried water-based answers to get production from resources so marginal at even the sky-high prices of 455. At which point it would have lowered costs for everybody.

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Nick H's avatar
Nick H
19h

"A lot of climate discourse in the 1990s implicitly assumed decarbonization would require permanent sacrifice—higher utility bills, more expensive energy, slower growth, industrial pain."

Of course there were (and are) many environmental activists who desired the slower growth as much as they did the carbon reductions. They wanted to use environmental regulations to control the economy because they disliked capitalism. Thankfully, for both us and the environment, the free market has a much better record of environmental stewardship than centralized government planning does.

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