SUBSTACK LIVE: TAYLOR LORENZ VS BEN DREYFUSS
Friend on friend.
and I disagree about everything in the entire world but we also have been close friends for over a decade.
On Wednesday, we will do a Substack Live at 1pm PT where we fight about all of this.
(I have never done a Substack Live before but am told a post like this is how you get started.)
Xoxox,
See u then
Calm Down is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I had no idea you were friends. This should be a delightfully enjoyable shitshow!
Whyyyyyy would you have this during business hours? Alas, I will be working and can't tune in, but this sounds fun.