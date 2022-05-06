Sometimes the act of giving isn't about the gift at all
Happy Friday!
Today is May 6th, 2022, which means today is the 80th birthday of Argentine playwright Ariel Dorfman.
One of Dorfman’s most famous works is a play called Death and the Maiden, which my dad starred in on Broadway. I’[ve mentioned this before in a post last Thanksgiving and since I have sort of been spending a lot of time on this new podcast the last few w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.