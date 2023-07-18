Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been in the news a lot over the last few months because he’s running an idiotic primary challenge against Joe Biden. This picked up a lot this week because of his conspiratorial statements about the Jews. I assume you’ve already read about this but just in case, he was recorded telling supporters at a dinner that COVID appeared to target white people and black people but be champagne and strawberries for Jewish and Chinese people.

There are lots of pieces out there about how he’s misunderstanding the science and about the “all conspiracies lead to Jews” angle.

It reminded me of an old joke:

Two Jews are in a deli on the Upper West Side. One of them is reading the New York Times; the other is reading some antisemitic Nazi rag. The first Jew notices this and is astounded and shocked. He puts down his paper. “How can you read that garbage?” “In your paper, every day, there is bad news for our people. Hate crimes are on the rise. Iran is making nukes. Synagogues are under attack. But in this? It says we run the world! Let me be happy!”

Should we talk about RFK Jr more generally? Why not?