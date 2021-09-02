Republicans court electoral disaster
When God wants to punish us, he gives us exactly what we want.
For the last few decades there has been a trend of red states passing increasingly draconian abortion bans which never go into effect. Liberal groups immediately file challenges to them and enforcement of the laws is halted until the cases can get settled. They are virtually never settled in their favor. This has a dulling effect and whenever you read a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.