Rain Brain
otsphoto/Shutterstock
One of my favorite Shakespeare lines about rain is from Merchant of Venice, when Portia compares it to mercy:
The quality of mercy is not strained.
It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven
Upon the place beneath.
It is twice blessed.
It blesseth him that gives
and him that takes.
That quote says everything you feel like you’ve exper…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.