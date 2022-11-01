In 2014, Nieman Lab wrote a profile about me which was titled “mastering the dark arts.” It was about what it sounds like: me finding ways of manipulating social media to boost the readership of Mother Jones.

Darks Arts are fun. It’s a fun thing to do. You find some flaw in the system, some loophole, and then you exploit it. You build up systems and strategies to do that. Then you watch it work and laugh and dance and pour champagne on the breasts of beautiful strippers.

Since you’re a subscriber to my substack, you probably know that I eventually became less sanguine about these tactics. That was a personal journey and it brought me to where I am. But I need to say that I am not judgmental of people who use dark arts. They are doing their jobs. And they are doing them well.

So one dark art that this substack has never engaged in and never will is the act of “email spoofing.” Email spoofing can mean two things: 1) it can mean people who send spam emails that appear to be from an email address that belongs to your boss or friend or whatever. This is very bad behavior, resigned to identity thieves. But 2) it also can mean making a minor change to your email that doesn’t change the address it’s from but does change the name that pops up in your inbox.

For instance, you get an email from me whenever I post. The address will always be constant, but the name that appears used to be “Good Faith by Ben Dreyfuss.” It then changed to “Ben Dreyfuss’s Good Faith” and then, before I rebranded this substack, “Ben Dreyfuss.” I could, right now, go into the settings and change something and have it show up in your inbox as “MOMMY PLEASE IM IN JAIL PLEASE HELP” but I wouldn’t do that because you’d click feverishly on the link and then be upset and unsubscribe.

When I ran the Mother Jones newsletters I used to fuck around with this all the time. It starts from an innocent place: A/B testing. A lot of branding at Mother Jones used to be Mojo. Some columns and features would be billed with “Mojo.” But A/B testing anywhere ever showed that “Mother Jones” performed better than “Mojo” so Mojo was retired. And emails started to be from “Mother Jones.” But once you’ve started A/B testing, why stop? Modern email marketing services allow you to marry social media data and reader behavior with email engagement statistics to create a profile of you that can be targeted and optimized for. Maybe you don’t like Mother Jones’s brand accounts on social media, but you do like Cindy’s. Maybe you once subscribed to the print magazine from a link on one of Cindy’s stories. In the profile, you are marked as someone with potentially a greater affection for Cindy than the brand. Suddenly, you’ll be hit with emails from Cindy.

(There is no Cindy. I made Cindy up as an example. I’ve never met anyone named Cindy.)

Or even if you have no data on your behavior, you can still run tests!

Some emails could be from “Mother Jones” but some could be from “Ben Dreyfuss at Mother Jones.” The difference between the two is that in the second one “Mother Jones” is probably going to be cut off on mobile. So if you haven’t clicked on any Mother Jones emails in a while and I infer that you have no particular affection for Mother Jones, I can take a flyer on the chance you like someone named Ben more.

Or I could make it be from “A nice young man at Mother Jones.” Not a lie! But most of that is going to get cut off and you’ll just see “a nice young man.” It doesn’t always get cut off, of course. But they almost always do on mobile phones and people overwhelmingly just use their phones. But I have not lied to you. I have played on my knowledge of your past engagement behavior and how many characters mobile email apps display.

I could go further and really get dishonest. It could be from “New York City Resident Ben Dreyfuss At Mother Jones,” which will appear to thousands of people as being from “New York City”. “Richard Dreyfuss’s son Ben from Brooklyn.” “Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts fan Ben Dreyfuss.” Whatever “Barack Obama voter Ben Dreyfuss.” And your inbox will look like you’ve got emails from Richard Dreyfuss, Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, and Barack Obama.

These ones I didn’t do because I am not a total whore. People who use the dark arts still need to sleep at night. They do not think of themselves as con artists. But I could have!

And a good dark artist is always looking.

Those examples involve forcing in a name of a completely random person you might like more than mine. But you can use the cutoff game the other way, by burying things that would turn you off. A famous example of this in terms of headlines is something like “Dogs And Cats Make Love And Sing Songs, Lawsuit Alleges.” That lawsuit alleges bit (which means the preceding claim is possibly totally false) is going to get cut off. If I want to make sure it gets cut off I can lard it up with other random details. “Young dogs and old cats have been having sex at a Kinko's in San Diego, alleges lawsuit.”

Or let’s say a story is “UN Report: Climate change getting worse.” Nobody clicks on stories about climate change, so let’s bury that detail. “A Blockbuster New Reports Reveals That We’re Running Out Of Time To Prevent Climate Change.” You’re going to see “a blockbuster new report….”

The point is, if you have a consistently negative response to some factor I can identify, I can bury it. It’s technically included so I am not going to Hell but you won’t see it. You will be tricked into giving me the click. And after you open it and are exposed to the body, you’re done. The email itself is a three-ring circus of ads and manipulations. The hardest part is getting you to open it.

I was really good at this. Best in league. I have a bunch of hilarious “technically not dishonest” dark art tricks that I am saving eventually for a book. No one would pay me for a book just of these things. They’re tactics that in a fuzzy way are pretty commonplace for marketers. But what made me special—and one day will make the book I write different—is how those tactics can be justified to yourself when you think you’re a journalist doing the lord’s work.

So I tricked you into reading about climate change? Climate change is important and you should read about it, the thinking goes.

People who trick you into buying dick pills don’t bother telling themselves a story of how they are truth-tellers. Journalists and editors do.

But the point is, dark arts are a thing and these are what they are.

Share

So, what does this have to do with the cost of tea in china?

If you have ever donated to a politician or signed up for an email list, you have no doubt noticed that you’ve received more spam emails from campaigns this year than ever before.

It’s a small-money arms race and that means that both parties need you to give $2 every month to 17 different candidates in 17 different states or else you’re a bad person.

Most of it is terrible. Most of it is bad.

Hell, all of it’s bad. But it’s mostly on-the-level manipulation.

“I’ll email you from your favorite people 15 times a day with photos of their adorable children until you’re emotionally manipulated into giving me $3.”

You might have been conned into caring enough to give money to the person running for attorney general of Oregon but you were conned fairly.

Sometimes this really is gross. Like, when senior citizens on social security are panicked into giving more than they can afford, something both parties do with zeal.

But in an arms race, people go to extremes, which is why my inbox is filled with emails from the Democratic Party of Florida highlighting misleading internal polls that pretend Marco Rubio is closer to losing his Senate race than he really is.

This is bad but, again, commonplace. Campaigns always use internal poling to trick people into giving money or to trick reporters into writing about the race in the way they want.

It’s bad! But it’s been going on since Athens probably.

But a new thing is happening this cycle—or at least it’s new in its saturation.

Campaigns are increasingly using the old cutoff trick to straight out lie to you.

These emails are from the Democratic campaign committees and they appear to be from Nate Silver. The sender field has been hacked to something like “Nate Silver’s Five Thirty-Eight Updates Forecast With New Projection” or some nonsense. But they get cut off and it looks like Nate Silver is emailing you./

This is just indefensible. It’s the equivalent of the “Barack Obama Voter Ben Dreyfuss” thing I joked about earlier.

I am sure that the consultants and strategists who do this stuff wish they did not have to do it. They feel like they have to do it because the other side is doing it. And, like I used to think I was misleading for a noble cause, campaign staffers think they are misleading for the most urgent and noble cause of all: politics.

You can get yourself into a space where it really is fun to do this. I had a lot of fun a few nights ago on Twitter writing pretend examples:

The irony of all of this is that you’re fleecing your own supporters. Not the other side. And since it’s happening on both sides it cancels itself out and the only actual thing any of it means is that you’re subsidizing a political class that makes money working for campaigns or airing commercials.

This is why we need a START treaty of some kind for these emails. Ten Democrats and 10 Republicans locked in a conference room in Rekyveck until they hammer out a mutual draw-down agreement to be overseen by the UN or the Vatican or something.

The rules would be something like this: “you can send one email a day to your supporters and you have to be clear about who you are. If you rent someone else’s lists of supporters, you are limited to one email a week.” IF either side breaks the treaty, it falls apart. They can work out the details at the summit! But the idea would be that everyone would be better off. Democrats would have more money. Republicans would have more money. Politics would not be in your face all the time because the budgets for the campaigns would be lower across the board. That air time will be filled with Dorito’s commercials again.

Most importantly the tone of politics would be lowered because one of the ways these small-dollar campaign races get you to give that final dollar is by screaming like bloody murder is going to put snakes in your bed if you don’t pony up. And lowering the tone of politics in this country is just an urgent priority.

The dark arts are fun to do. They are profitable. But they are dark for a reason. We need to let the sunshine in!

Leave a comment