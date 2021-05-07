Opinions are bad criteria for friendship
And they distract us from all the very good reasons to like or dislike someone!
Everett Collection/Shutterstock
Freddie deBoer has an interesting post up about the high school dynamics that underlie a lot of the internet drama that cloaks itself in political fighting:
People don’t dislike each other because of abstract politics or morals. That’s not how humans function. People dislike each other because of pure lizard brain shit, the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.