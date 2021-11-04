Most proposals to "fix Facebook" do not even attempt to fix the real problem with Facebook
There is an entire cottage industry dedicated to complaining about Facebook, but vanishingly little of the ink spilled about Mark Zuckerberg’s social network concerns actual suggestions about how to remedy it. Facebook has real problems, but too many of its critics are content to just accuse them of being evil Bond villains and move on their merry way. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.