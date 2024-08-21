They’re old hat by now, but everyone who was at the DNC in Boston in 2004 has a story about watching Barack Obama’s keynote. They’re all basically the same: most people had no idea who he was, then his speech blew everyone away, and afterward, everyone was saying to everyone else, “He’s going to be president one day.”

I can vouch for every bit except the end. I was there. I had no idea who he was, and by the end, I was knocked over in love with him. But I don’t remember thinking, or hearing someone actually say, “He’ll be president,” because he wasn’t even in the Senate yet.