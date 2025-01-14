A Lot Of People Who Need To Be In Therapy Are Pretty Sure They Know Why LA Is On Fire
Lesbians, reservoirs, climate change! Oh my!
Last week, some horrible fires started in LA. As they swept through the city, a lot of conservatives said, “The lesbians are at it again,” and then one of them went on the Wikipedia page for the Los Angeles Fire Department, pushed COMMAND+F on their keyboard, typed “lesbian,” got a match, and said, “Oh you know actually there really is a lesbian involved here, so we don’t have to just mean it in a metaphorical sense,” and the others said, “even better!”
Whenever there is a catastrophic event in the news, people think, “I wonder if there is any way I can benefit from this,” and since most people lack the ambition, creativity, or resources to do something interesting with that thought, they settle for “it confirms my political beliefs.”
