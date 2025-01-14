A still from a little film called BACKDRAFT.

Last week, some horrible fires started in LA. As they swept through the city, a lot of conservatives said, “The lesbians are at it again,” and then one of them went on the Wikipedia page for the Los Angeles Fire Department, pushed COMMAND+F on their keyboard, typed “lesbian,” got a match, and said, “Oh you know actually there really is a lesbian involved here, so we don’t have to just mean it in a metaphorical sense,” and the others said, “even better!”

Whenever there is a catastrophic event in the news, people think, “I wonder if there is any way I can benefit from this,” and since most people lack the ambition, creativity, or resources to do something interesting with that thought, they settle for “it confirms my political beliefs.”