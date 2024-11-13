Democrats are embarking on what will be a long, painful process of determining which toxically unpopular left-wing positions need to be abandoned to gain power in America. This shift will be messy and nearly impossible to execute in a deliberate way. Political parties no longer have the influence to implement a single compelling argument that reshapes their agenda. Instead, this evolution will unfold chaotically over the next few years. Feelings will be hurt, elections will be lost, and eventually, moderate Democrats will shed enough baggage to reclaim the House, the Presidency, and perhaps someday the Senate.

The question of what exactly needs to be discarded is highly contentious. Powerful advocacy networks exist within the liberal sphere to defend each position. The music has stopped. With only so many "seats" available, competition will grow progressively more intense.