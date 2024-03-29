Dall-E’s response to a prompt asking for an image of a cellphone with TikTok on it that has just been banished from a castle flying the American flag.

TikTok is, in the words of many great thinkers, bad.

I must acknowledge before we begin that it is entirely possible that there is a bit of a moral panic around TikTok right now. The jump from TikTok is a bad little bitch to TikTok is currently an existential threat to the American way of life is big, and people can get touched a little much and end up going too far with all of this. But that doesn’t mean TikTok is actually good.

I am almost always in the “stop whining about the social media platforms” camp, and I initially rolled my eyes at the anti-TikTok stuff in DC. But the more I’ve been thinking about it, the more I have opened up to the idea that we should force TikTok’s sale and/or ban it.

But I think it’s helpful to be clear about the problems with TikTok because many of them seem to get flattened into one, but they’re actually different, and the main problem I have with TikTok is actually not at all a good reason to ban it. It’s the other problem with TikTok that makes that case.

The Biggest Problem With TikTok…Is Not A Good Reason To Ban It

The first problem is that it is an insidiously addictive app that has turned too many people’s brains to mush. This problem is real. One of the most disconcerting facts about the country today is that a lot of people with mild social anxiety have been convinced by TikTok that they’re autistic. That is insane. Batshit crazy. But nevertheless, every few weeks, I hear about another person I know who has had that Road to Autistic Damascus moment.

I truly believe that TikTok has already been very bad for this country. It has made people more neurotic, crazy, and vibes-obsessed. It has fostered some of the dumbest political trends I can think of.

Man in straightjacket looking at tiktok/Dall-E

But all social media apps do that to some extent. Only crazy people jerking off to fantasies want to ban all social media apps. I think you could make a reasonable case that it would be better if we had never opened this Pandora’s box twenty years ago, but we did, and now it is too enmeshed in our society to just turn it off.

And the fact is, like on every other platform; people can attribute too much to the app itself, its design, and discovery algorithms. It’s not that those things don’t matter—they matter a lot!—but they just matter far less than the thing that really matters: the fact that people are crazy and they’re especially crazy in groups.

They are this in the rain. They are this on a train. They are this on TikTok. They are this on Facebook.

Our brains are not wired for this many inputs. Our personalities are not wired for this much emotional contagion. We’ll get used to it and evolve, as creatures do, but we haven’t yet, so every day is yesterday and yesterday was Halloween.

How do you solve a problem like “the app convinced me I have autism” if the answer is more complicated than “change the app’s algorithm” or “maybe we should put little notes on posts saying something might be misinformation”? I don’t have a definite answer. If I were religious, I would say we need more God in our lives, but I’m not religious, so I can’t use that one. But I spend a lot of time thinking about this, and I know a lot of other people do as well, because it is the Big Problem. It is a boss-level problem. And the political-tech intellectual class should spend more time thinking about it and less time whining about the particular design aspects of these apps.

If TikTok disappeared tomorrow, these blathering numbskulls would be sharing bin Laden’s letter to America on Instagram Reels.

And the truth is, this is America, the land of free speech and freedom of assembly. The people have a right to get together at chicken pox parties to swap spit with infectious maniacs.

It’s the cost of greatness that we let those sick little piggies roll around in the mud together. It is the same liberty that put a man on the moon.

The 51st State

But that doesn’t mean we can’t be utterly horrified and sickened by it

But I really just don’t believe this is a problem that can truly be dealt with just by futzing around with the apps themselves. All of these algorithms—each slightly different and proprietary—at a basic level do the same thing: surface things it thinks you’ll like. They’re pretty good at it! Too good! You like bad things! You crave bad things! The bad things are your bread, your butter! When once you were made you by the boring absense of things you could not have, now you are made you by the endless inundation of things you shouldn’t have.

TikTok is not unique in this. All the other apps are offenders as well, but aside from maybe Facebook a decade ago, none has ever been as good at being bad as TikTok.

So that is the first problem: TikTok is making people bad, sad, hateful, lazy, strident, cloistered, and dumb.

(Or at least it is providing the space and creating the conditions for people to become more those things than society might hope.)

It has been doing this, and it will continue to do this well into and beyond the witching hour when the moon lights up the sky and the mad howl and bray.

The Other Problem With TikTok Is More Speculative

The second problem is China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a company that ultimately has to do whatever the CCP wants. China is increasingly an American adversary. Its authoritarian government has a history of interfering with Chinese corporations and attempting to stifle speech around the globe. Plainly, China has the means to weaponize this increasingly influential app and the rap sheet to justify suspicion.

The Chinese government is bad.

Tiananmen Square: one of the many bad things the Chinese Communist Party has done. Don’t even get me started on that Mao guy!

The worries about the CCP-TikTok connection come in two flavors: 1) spying and data privacy concerns and 2) suspicions that TikTok is intentionally tuned by its paymaster in Beijing to sow division and weakness in the US by turning us all into whiny, delusional, neurodivergent layabouts dispossessed of the stiff stuff required to maintain America’s position as the leader of the world (and owner of the moon).

I don’t think there is much public evidence of either of these being real problems yet. (Reportedly, the Senate was given a classified briefing on the data privacy stuff that made people’s eyes go wide like saucers, but unfortunately, it was not shared with me .)

And “intentionally making the algorithm weaken America” just seems like a conspiracy theory at this point. If you want to believe it, you can, but there’s no real evidence of it.

Nevertheless, if they did want to do that, they could. They could do it in terms of forcing ByteDance to do it, and they could do it in terms of social networks having that sort of power.

It was about a decade ago that Facebook revealed it had run some experiments on its users to see how tweaks in the Newsfeed could affect users across a broad range of topics. Some of it was pretty obvious: if you were told a lot of your friends had voted, you were more likely to vote. (Facebook promised that it ran this experiment evenly across the whole country without regard for political affiliation but it raised eyebrows even at the time because what if they one day decided to only do it in blue counties? Etc..)

A more interesting revelation was that they had also tinkered with a subset of users Newsfeed algorithm to make certain types of posts more or less prominent.

The News Feeds belonging to 689,003 users of the English language version were altered to see “whether exposure to emotions led people to change their own posting behaviors,” Facebook says. There was one track for those receiving more positive posts, and another for those who were exposed to more emotionally negative content from their friends. Posts themselves were not affected and could still be viewed from friends’ profiles, the trial instead edited what the guinea pig users saw in their News Feed, which itself is governed by a selective algorithm, as brands frustrated by the system can attest to. Facebook found that the emotion in posts is contagious. Those who saw positive content were, on average, more positive and less negative with their Facebook activity in the days that followed. The reverse was true for those who were tested with more negative postings in their News Feed.

And then, of course, they synthesized the two experiments and decided to see how Newsfeed posts indirectly affected voter behavior:

In the fall of 2012, according to two public talks given by Facebook data scientist Lada Adamic, a colleague at the company, Solomon Messing, experimented on the news feeds of 1.9 million random users. According to Adamic, Messing “tweaked” the feeds of those users so that “instead of seeing your regular news feed, if any of your friends had shared a news story, [Messing] would boost that news story so that it was up top [on your page] and you were much more likely to see it.” Normally, most users will see something more personal at the top of the page, like a wedding announcement or baby pictures. Messing’s “tweak” had an effect, most strongly among occasional Facebook users. After the election, he surveyed that group and found a statistically significant increase in how much attention users said they paid to government. And, as the below chart used by Adamic in a lecture last year suggests, turnout among that group rose from a self-reported 64 percent to more than 67 percent. This means Messing’s unseen intervention boosted voter turnout by 3 percent. That’s a major uptick (though based only on user self-reporting).

These were experiments that Facebook published. They didn’t violate any terms of service. They were tested on relatively few people (considering Facebook's size). However, what they demonstrated was the power of “nudging” people into emotional states and political behavior that was far more powerful than the Russian bots in 2016.

Even if this study didn’t exist, it would be intuitively obvious that these feeds have the power to do things like that because, of course, they do.

A decade later, of course TikTok could do this too. It could probably do it much more effectively since it’s oxycontin to Facebook’s morphine.

That is why I have come to the conclusion that we should try to get ByteDance to sell TikTok to Americans, and if they won’t, we should ban it.

The Case For Kicking TikTok To The Curb

TikTok in the gutter/Dall-E

ByteDance has not done anything bad yet that we know of, but there is no reason for us to leave this unexploded bomb lying around.

Eventually, we’re going to be in some sort of heightened conflict with China. Hopefully, it doesn’t involve soldiers and bombs and death, but it might! And even if it doesn’t, we’re still going to spend the next few decades clashing with them diplomatically, economically, culturally, and scientifically.

The thing about banning TikTok today is that it will be very disruptive and controversial, but every day that passes, it gets harder and harder to do. Every week that passes, TikTok becomes more entrenched. The only way it will ever be easier to ban TikTok than it is today is if we’re already at war with them.

So China has the ability to force ByteDance to do dastardly deeds with the algorithm, it has a demonstrated predilection for nefarious intrusion into the speech of other countries,, and its interests are increasingly opposed to ours.

There is no reason not to nip that in the bud. Just in case! Even if it’s unlikely!

TikTok in the dungeon where it can’t hurt anyone/Dall-E

The only somewhat compelling argument I can think of in geopolitical terms is that China would be really mad and might attempt to punish us in some sort of economic reprisal. I’m open to that argument and am willing to hear you out if you think the juice wouldn’t be worth the squeeze, but I am unconvinced by it as an abstraction.

What if you woke up after the 2024 election and found out that TikTok had taken Facebook’s experiment and made it operational? If they’d rolled it out to 250 million Americans and, in a very statistically meaningful way, depressed turnout in red states or blue states or wherever?

You’d be pretty mad, I bet! And we’d have no real recourse. The election would have gone to whoever China wanted it to go to. The US might sanction some individuals at ByteDance. We might at least ban the app, but maybe not. Everyone who just won an election might be a little less than enthusiastic about getting to the bottom of that one. And even if they did care and were outraged, it would be too late to do anything about the fact that a foreign adversary really had done what Russia in 2016 only tried to do.

What if they decided just to make people sad? More sad than normal?

What if they decide to get really serious about taking Tawain and, as part of that plan, spend a year slowly increasing the visibility of One Nation propaganda?

It sounds ridiculous until you remember that a large chunk of the GOP has decided that Ukraine should surrender because of stupid people on Twitter.

I personally am more worried about Musk’s algorithm shenanigans than I am ByteDance’s at the moment. But Twitter is an American company, subject to American laws, and Elon Musk is an American citizen with Pentagon contracts who can be brought before Congress and forced to submit to the will of the American government. Facebook is, too.

If either of those companies ever decided to go full Bond villain, Congress could pass some laws, and the Supreme Court could issue some rulings, and we’d have ways of dealing with it.

That just isn’t true of ByteDance.

Even if it’s totally unlikely that it will ever happen, I haven’t seen any compelling reason why we shouldn’t take the possibility off the board entirely. We have enough to worry about without having to worry about this.

I’m not 100% sure why so many people on the left and in the tech press are so against the idea of taking the threat of TikTok seriously since they spent a decade losing their minds over Facebook, urging ridiculous antitrust suits to break them up.

My old boss, Clara Jeffery of Mother Jones, has been tweeting a bunch about how she isn’t worried about TikTok. Each tweet makes me fall out of my chair because Mother Jones was obsessed with complaining about Facebook! Facebook makes lots of mistakes, but the coverage always tended towards attributing every screw-up to malevolent intent and not, well, the obvious fact that things are hard and people make mistakes.

I was eventually cut out of having anything to do with the coverage anymore because inevitably, my notes were always things like “this is an unfair characterization of Facebook’s motivations and/or mistakes.”

But now, with TikTok, a foreign-controlled app, which by every measure is more influential and effective at shaping minds and opinions than Facebook ever dreamed of being, everyone is blowing things out of proportion!

Some people argue that we shouldn’t ban TikTok because it’s a problem of free speech, but that’s silly. The people will be allowed to share idiotic speech on an American-owned TikTok or, short of that, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, OnlyFans, and fifty other platforms. Well, we don’t owe China anything. China is one of six countries designated as a foreign adversary, along with such homecoming queens as Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

Then, of course, there are arguments against banning TikTok that boil down to “instead of picking on ByteDance, we should come up with broad regulations for all the social media companies.” If you want to do that, then fine, but it’s not a substitute for removing the Chinese Communist Party’s effective control over an incredibly influential platform in America.

I made this one myself because the AI aint smart enough to do art good like me.

Last, as always, there are arguments against it, which are basically “banning TikTok won’t solve everything.” True enough! But sometimes you do what’s in front of you.

I keep coming back to the question, who would be harmed by us taking this reasonable precautionary step? The Chinese government? Guess what? The Chinese government isn’t a nice government.

ByteDance? ByteDance can sell for zillions of dollars, assuming the Chinese government lets them. And if they don’t let them, that’s China’s fault.

TikTok creators? I mean, sure, ok, it would be bad for the TikTok creators if ByteDance refused to sell so the app was, in fact, banned in the US. But, look, it’s a big country. We have a lot going on and when the music stops at the priorities party, “TikTok creator job security” is not going to have a seat.

They’ll have to start publishing their short-form videos about how ADHD is a serious disability that can only be treated with subsidized DoorDash deliveries on a different platform. I’m sorry for their trouble, but we told the coal miners to learn to code, so I don’t think we need to be too precious about the TikTok creators.

I don’t know if the bill the House passed is the exact right legislation or not. I hope the Senate does due diligence and hears from more experts and goes into conference with the House and they come up with the best legal vehicle for this possible. But we should do it. We should. Let’s do it.

Let’s be legends! Let’s ban TikTok.

—Ben