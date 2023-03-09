This is dumb but I think it’s kind of funny so I thought I would share it with you.

Remember Kari Lake? She was the whacko, right-wing candidate for governor in Arizona who lost to Katie Hobbes? Now she’s some random nut on social media.

Apparently, she was just spotted at a restaurant with Mel Gibson. There is a photo of the two together. Thanks to some viral liberal twitter accounts that tweeted things like “two pees in a pod” this began to trend and came to my attention.

None of these accounts included any actual sourcing for the photo but if do some googles you find that Kari Lake shared the photo recently on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

“Thank God for the creative genius of Mel Gibson,” Lake wrote. “Without him there would be wry few movies for me to enjoy. God Bless you, Mel.”

(She fixed the typo a little later.)

In her caption, you’ll notice that she didn’t say when the photo was taken. Not saying when a photo was taken on social media implies that it was taken, if not at that exact moment, somewhat recently. But this is so widely understood that people can let other people think something is new by not explicitly saying something is old. You’re not technically lying, but you’re aware the circumstances will be misunderstood.

Since everything on social media has to be wrong in at least some small way, I just knew this photo was old. And it turns out it is. It actually happened last October during the campaign. She told a group of people about it at an event on October 27th.

Lake described a recent experience during a quick trip to California where she had lunch with Mel Gibson. “He made some of the only films I can stomach anymore because everything’s gone so woke,” Lake said of Gibson. “Pinch me! I still can’t believe I sat next to Mel Gibson for lunch. He came to meet me, and I just said, 'Thank you for making such great movies!'”

As far as these things go, a dumb photo with a celebrity being a few months old isn’t really a big deal. I was sort of expecting the photo to actually be of some dude who just looked like Mel Gibson.

And, to be honest, it really is cool when celebrities are nice to you! It’s ok to brag about it from time to time.

Kari Lake is proud that Mel Gibson appears to have supported her back when she was the favorite to win an election she ultimately lost. When she had a future, it certainly appears that Mel Gibson liked her.

He came to have lunch with her while she was on a fundraising trip to Los Angeles, after all.

But you know what’s funny? He may have liked her enough to meet her on a fundraising trip, but he didn’t like her enough to donate.