When I was 21, I was in a play in Hollywood, which was one of those plays that are a total con. They’re things that predatory middle-aged nobodies in Hollywood put on by renting out a theater and then charging bright-eyed desperate actors to help cover that expense (and the director’s time) because they want something to invite agents to.

I fell for this and was the lead, which means I probably was the dipshit who paid the most. In the play, I was some college-age fellow who blah blah blah gets loaded and eventually kills his girlfriend in a very violent finale. The girlfriend was the second lead of the play, which meant that the actress had probably paid the second most.

There are only a few rehearsals for plays like this. It's more of a “learn your lines, run it twice on Wednesday and Thursday, and then do the show Friday through Sunday.”

The girl who played the girlfriend, whom I killed, was—I don’t remember her name—but she was from the South, and she pronounced “Ben” like “Beeeeen.”

So I strangled her twice in rehearsal and then on Friday night during the actual show.