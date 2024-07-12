Mario Tama/Getty

Joe Biden gave an hour long press conference on Thursday, billed as the moment when the president would put all the concerns about his ability to win the election and perform as commander-in-chief to rest.

He succeeded only partially.

He showed that he is capable of being president right now. He did not inspire confidence he will be able to do it in 3 years. And he did not inspire confidence that he can run a winning campaign.

Let me just put my cards on the table: I have been pretty clear about wanting him to step aside and allow someone else to run for president. The debate shook me and I can’t unsee it. It makes me very sad, because I am very fonf of Joe Biden. He’s a decent and smart guy. I was one of the first liberal pundits to endorse him in 2019!

This press conference made me sad.

He exceeded very low expectations, but he didn’t confound any reads of the trajectory of the election.

There has been a meme on the right, mostly about how if Biden stepped off the ticket, he would necessarily need to resign the presidency because if you’re not up for running for president, you’re not up to being president.

This press conference showed that isn’t true.

Joe Biden’s answers about foreign policy were nuanced and thoughtful. He is clearly not broken. But he was a low-energy, old person who had lost a stop communicating and did not at all seem up to running an underdog campaign. And that’s what the Democratic nominee has to do, no matter who it is. Trump is the favorite now. We’re talking about what underdog has the best chance.

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that this press conference took two weeks to happen! It should have happened the day after the debate. It didn’t, not because of some scheduling conflict, but because he clearly can’t do this every day.

This was Joe Biden on a good night. But it wasn’t enough to make anyone forget what he loks like on a bad night.

I don’t want politics to be about this stuff. I don’t want it to be about how death comes for us all. In 2020, when Trump was diagnosed with Covid, I wrote a post on Mother Jones, walking through my odd sadness about it and wishing him the best. A lot of Mother Jones readers were like, “he deserves it!” I will never identify with that instinct. I don’t want politics to be about the fallibility of the human body. I want it to be about whose dumbass ideas are less stupid than the others.

I think that Biden performed well enough to stop the bank run that was forcing him out. A lot of congresspeople have come out since the debate to renew the push, but I think Biden did enough to make Democrats see the best side. If he had performed like this in the debate, it wouldn’t have been ideal, but it wouldn’t have been the nuclear explosion that his performance was.

However, this is, in reality, the worst result for Democrats.

Democrats don’t matter here, you know? I’m going to vote for Biden no matter what. I am a partisan Democrat with an FDR tattoo. But there aren’t enough partisan democrats to win an election. The people who we need to win aren’t partisan Democrats, and those people have been saying they’re leaning toward Trump for a year. Nothing happened here to change that and nothing happened here to convince me that he’ll be able to change it.

What did happen is that he has shown that people who desperately want to see the best in him can. But we don’t matter!

It’s good that you can’t get elected to national office in America just by shoring up the support of your base. It’s good that gravity pulls you away from that. There aren’t enough Republicans to do it. There aren’t enough Democrats to do it.

It is a chastening thing that keeps everyone more honest than they otherwise would be.

I’m sure lots of Democrats are like, “he killed it!” But he didn’t kill it. He did better than he could have done. But he did nothing to change the direction here.

And he needs to change the direction. That’s the whole thing! The whole ball game! He is losing, he was losing, and Democrats shouting at Democrats about how they aren’t loyal enough isn’t going to accomplish anything because Democrats aren’t his problem.

Some people have latched onto some things he said towards the end of the press conference, which may have softened his insistence on running. He said he would let delegates vote for whomever they wanted. He said that if people came to him and said he couldn’t win, he’d step aside. “But no one has done that.”

I think people are maybe overreading that as a strategic way of softly setting the table for him to step aside, but I could be wrong. CNN is reporting as I type this that lots and lots of Democrats are planning on pushing him to drop out.

I wish them luck, even though it makes me very sad, but I think there will be enough focus groups and stuff to give Biden fuel to flight.

There was a story earlier today that Jill Biden reportedly doesn’t want him to step aside for fear that then he’ll be remembered for that debate.

Aside from this being something that I don’t think should concern the Democratic Party if it is the concern of his family and inner circle, he should step aside with the knowledge that it would be a painful act of humility and sacrifice that would instantly elevate him to sainthood in the Democratic Party, regardless of how the election turns out.

You showed that you’re capable of being president right now. You have not given anyone any reason to believe you will win in November.