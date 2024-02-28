Calm Down is hiring an editorial assistant!

This part-time job is remote. It is ideal for someone who isn’t stupid and would like to earn a few hundred dollars a week through relatively easy keyboard-based work.

I actually couldn’t care less if you want to be a journalist, but if you do want to have a career in digital media, it would be even better because you will learn lots of stuff, and I will help you achieve those goals.

I have a reputation for being a random whacko on the internet, and though that is true, I also am actually a quite well-regarded expert in these fields.

I was going to link to some articles about me, but then I remembered that one of the tasks I will ask you to do is research, so if you can’t find them yourself, then you shouldn’t apply.

It pays $25 an hour. A minimum of 5 hours a week and a maximum of 20 hours a week. There is potential to earn more than that, though, as I have outlined below.

TASKS

Let me bounce ideas off of you and listen to me brainstorm. Provide feedback.

Run an editorial calendar.

Check the Calm Down emails. Sort, respond, and forward to me as necessary.

Help me do research, as necessary.

Follow the news, and when you see something that would be good for me to write about, let me know.

Read my tweets, and when you see some that I should turn into posts, say, “Hey, these would be good posts.”

Help me with MAILBAG posts. Go through the mail and find ones for me to answer.

Once a month, prompt me with discussion topics and questions on a PODCAST.

POTENTIAL TASKS (WHICH YOU SHOULD DESIRE TO BE GIVEN)

If you are a good writer, I will let you write some posts maybe.

If you are a good editor, I will let you edit my posts maybe.

If you are better at editing audio than I am, I will let you edit that podcast we talked about in the previous section maybe.

I will pay you for these extra tasks at the same rate of $25/hr; HOWEVER, if it is concluded that you are a good writer and can write your own posts, which I only need to edit, you will receive a bonus based on an agreed-upon percentage of the new subscription revenue that post brings in. We will have to haggle over the commission, but this will, at a minimum, be hundreds of dollars.

REQUIREMENTS

Almost none. I don’t care if you’ve ever worked in this field before. I don’t care where you went to college. I don’t care if you are a 19-year-old who works at JC Penny or a 92-year-old with one foot in the grave.

You need to have good communication skills. You need to be familiar with the news. You need to understand social media. You need to not be stupid.

As I have outlined, being a good writer is a plus.

As long as you don’t care about my politics, I don’t care about your politics.

All that I want is that you are smart, normal, and either (a) funny or (b) at least open to finding other people funny.

I will teach you the rest.

COMPENSATION

$25 an hour is the standard rate. Minimum 5 hours a week, at most 20 hours a week.

NEGOTIABLE BONUS for posts that you write.

I will also let you have an inflated job title, let you say whatever you want on your resume, and be helpful in networking for other real staff jobs.

I will retweet you a bunch and help you grow your own social media profiles.

Interested? Email me at ben@calmdownben.com. Include any relevant details. If you have a great resume, include it. If you don’t, that’s ok, too. But then you should still tell me why you aren’t some whacko.

Writing samples are welcome.

Let’s do some content together!