In 2019, Matt Welch texted me with one question: do you support Joe Biden?

Yes, I told him.

Good, I figured, he said. Will you support him publicly?

Sure, I said.

Come on a SiriusXM politics show I’m hosting and talk about it.

I was the only liberal pundit he knew who was willing to do that in 2019.

I have continued to support Biden for the last 4+ years and, for the most part, have been incredibly proud of my decision. He’s a good man, a fundamentally decent man, and he’s been a really good president. I won’t tell you that I have agreed with everything his administration has done. I don’t think he’s been perfect, but he has been pretty good. And the criticisms of him have mostly been unfair. (Mostly.)

But, like so many Democrats, I became convinced he could not win after that debate last month. This election is important enough that I wanted him to step aside. I cannot say that I ever thought he would actually step aside. As I wrote the day after the debate, that just isn’t something people are built to do, and politicians are especially built to do it.

It’s hard to leave before you have to. However, selflessness is a characteristic of someone who truly believes in the righteousness of their cause.

I am so proud of Biden for doing this incredibly hard thing.

Donald Trump lost an election and wouldn’t even step aside!

Biden has given up his chance to win a second term because he has been convinced someone else would have a better shot at beating Trump.

The last few weeks have been a trip for everyone. This is all unprecedented. None of us have handled this well. Biden’s staff obviously didn’t handle it well. I don’t think Biden handled it perfectly, either. But in the end, the last few weeks won’t matter. We will remember that Joe Biden came around and stepped aside for the sake of his party and, by extension, the country.

That is brave and noble and laudable and hard.

Of course, whoever replaces him on the ticket—presumably Kamala—might also lose. Probably will lose! Trump is the favorite now.

But I believe deep in my bones that she—or someone else—has a better chance than he did.

It will be very difficult for him to watch on election night if Trump wins and he has to be haunted by “what if”.

Of all the words of mice and men, the saddest are ‘it might have been.’

That’s true of presidents, too.

He will not be blamed by me—or, I suspect, other Democrats—if Trump wins. It won’t be his fault.

The Democratic Party is more than Joe Biden. He isn’t—he wasn’t—the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dyke.

I was at the RNC in Milwaukee all week, and I had a hard time getting my blood up, you know? I had a hard time getting interested in it. It’s not hard to figure out why. I’m a Democrat. The GOP convention wasn’t aimed at me. It wasn’t for me. I had thoughts about the performance and the strategic choices. I met some very nice people with whom I profoundly disagree about politics. But I just wasn’t as interested in the proceedings as I am at the Democratic conventions I’ve been to because the Democratic conventions are about something I am deeply invested in.

When Democrats are bad, I get upset. When Democrats do well, I feel pride.

Joe Biden has made me feel pride not only as a supporter of Joe Biden but also as a Democrat. Importantly, those two things are not the same.

This party is more than just a vehicle for its leader’s ambitions.

It’s flawed and imperfect and sometimes totally insane, but it’s a thing. It exists to be more than a little word on a ballot line next to a candidate’s name.

No one is a bigger Democrat than Joe Biden, and no one has a greater love for America. It is fitting that he has validated and affirmed my belief in not only him but also the party he has dedicated his life to and the country we both love.

In a moment—in an hour, or an afternoon, or a minute—we will all move on to the next thing. None of us knows for sure what will happen next. But I think it’s worth taking this second to acknowledge what President Biden just did.

It’s hard to be told the best thing you can do for a cause you are deeply committed to is stop.

We all know this. The single best thing any of us could ever do for our political ideals is stop posting about them on social media since we inevitably incur a backlash that far outweighs whatever inspiring first-order cause we desire. And yet, still, we post.

Take that to the power of n and multiply it by a billion, and it will still not come close to capturing how hard it would be to do what Joe Biden, the leader of the free world, just did.

He’s made me very proud to be. Joe Biden supporter. And he’s made me very proud to be a Democrat. And he’s made me very proud to be an American.

And with that, let’s meet this moment—this new moment, this new election—with the passion and determination that it deserves.

Let’s win.