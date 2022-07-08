If you think Jon Stewart should run for president, you should go to a mental asylum
Not a nice one, either! A really bad one!
There is an article in Politico.
Here is how it begins:
Joe Biden should run for president in 2024.
So far, so good.
But if he decides against it for whatever reason, and the Democrats want a serious shot at retaining the White House, Jon Stewart should run on the Democratic ticket instead.
Kill me.
Yes, that’s right: Jon Stewart, the TV personality, podcaste…
