How the media makes nice people believe insane things
Why does my mom think there is a civil war coming?
The Everett Collection/Shutterstock
Yesterday I was sitting in my kitchen and I could overhear my mom watching MSNBC in another room. I couldn’t really make out what they were talking about but I did catch someone talking about how Trump reportedly has a book of Hitler speeches. This is an anecdote about Trump everyone including me wrote about years ago.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.