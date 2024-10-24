We’re now close enough to the election that it would be intellectually dishonest of me not to acknowledge the obvious truth that I am also personally experiencing all of the psychological things that everyone else who thinks about politics too much is currently experiencing. You are smart people. You knew that, but I just wanted to be explicit about it. We are on final approach and visibility is obstructed by hopes and fears and everything else.

One irony of this period is that it’s really primetime for political writers like myself because our audience is the largest, but in an election this close, we really don’t have much to say that isn’t totally useless and stupid (if we ever do).

So, I thought I would try something.

Let us accept that I, Ben Dreyfuss, do not have the influence to affect the outcome of this razor-thin election. Let us further accept that I never had that influence and neither do 99% of opinion writers. Ezra Klein might be able to move mountains in a Democratic White House, but the rest of us are on some level just producing content that is something like entertainment for a specific niche of the country. The usual rule of this content is that we pretend we have more influence than we do, otherwise the jig would be up. So, for the rest of this post I will keep up the fiction that I have the ears of not only the swing state voters but Kamala Harris.

This election is close enough that it’s basically uncomfortable for everyone. Maybe the Kamala/Trump camps have internals that show something that gives them certainty, but I doubt it.

One of the reasons I think Kamala’s numbers have stagnated over the last month is that she hasn’t differentiated herself from Biden at all. When asked about how her presidency would be different from Biden’s, she just falls back on euphemistic dog whistles about being generational change. I think this is a mistake and that she should have thrown him under the bus weeks ago. It’s too late to do that now, so I am suggesting another approach that could make her stand out: proposing a series of whacky, out-of-the-box policy ideas.

Trump is great at this. He keeps people’s attention with wild proposals that never actually happen but make him seem relatable. Kamala could benefit from this tactic. The point isn’t to pass these policies—it’s to make swing voters think, “Hey, that’s not a bad idea.” The left might want her to do this with progressive proposals, but that risks alienating middle-ground voters. So, I’m going to suggest some totally random ideas she could put out there that are neither right- nor left-wing coded.

Some of these proposals are good. Some are stupid. But in an election where perception is everything, some of these might just do the trick.

Kamala’s Krazy Koncepts for American Greatness