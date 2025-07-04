I originally published this story last year but since it is July 4th I am republishing it because America rocks!

There are two main methods humans use to evaluate objects. The first: You can look at an object in isolation and say, “This object is 8 feet tall and 6 feet wide and made of stone.” The second: You can look at an object in comparison to other objects and say. “This object is taller and wider and sturdier than that object.”

Either method will lead a sane person to conclude that Europe is a shithole.

Europe? Europe? Please. Europe is a joke.

I try not to write about Europe because we spend too much time talking about Europe as it is, but I am compelled to do so today because the Los Angeles Times has published yet another article about how Americans are ruining Europe.

Yet another? How many could they have possibly published on this subject?

Three in the last few weeks!

I can’t take any more!

The premise of these articles is all the same: Europe is a lovely place filled with lovely people and history, and loud, ugly Americans keep popping over and treating it like shit.

None of them have anything interesting to say. It’s all “buy local goods” and “be aware of the impact your presence has on residents.”

So, 1) shut up. 2) the scolding and debasing way the US media treats its own consumers totally fits the self-flagellating character of America in the 21st century, where everyone is embarrassed to be proud of the country and feels the need to say that other countries are better, even though they obviously aren’t. 3) No one is forcing Europe to do tourism. What is happening in Europe is not like, well, what Europe did to the rest of the world for a few centuries, where it just came and went as it pleased, raping and plundering.

Europe wants tourists because Europe is poor. There are a handful of countries in Europe that could survive without tourism, but most of them suck too.

The EU and the US have a visa waiver program, so we can all visit each other without much fuss or muss. The number of Americans who visit Europe a year is basically the same as the number of Europeans who visit America every year.