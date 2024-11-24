The first Gladiator had a famously troubled production. Even after years of development, filming began with an unfinished script. One of the actors, Oliver Reed, died in a bar before finishing all of his scenes. The knives were out in Hollywood even before it had completed photography because sword-and-sandal epics, once a blockbuster mainstay, had not succeeded in decades.

But then people actually saw the film, and wouldn’t you know it, it was wonderful. Gladiator became a phenomenon. It was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five, including Best Picture. It was the second-highest-grossing film of 2000. Russell Crowe, who had only been a movie star for a few years, won an Oscar and briefly became one of the biggest stars in the world. To this day, quotes from the film are standard at sporting events.

When a movie is that successful, the pressure to make a sequel is intense. But for most of the last 20 years, a sequel to Gladiator seemed unlikely or downright impossible. Nowadays, every big-budget would-be blockbuster is a potential franchise, and studios work hard to ensure original films have someplace to go in a sequel if they perform well. But this was not the case in 2000. Gladiator, even more than most blockbusters, was not made with sequels in mind.

The main problem, according to Ridley Scott, is that Russell Crowe’s Maximus dies at the end. I don’t actually think Ridley Scott believes this because, as I’ll explain, there is a bigger problem, but it certainly was a problem.