Gerald Ford Told NYC to Drop Dead. Here's Why It Didn't.
I read an interesting book. Let me tell ya' about it!
In 1975, NYC was facing a fiscal crisis and the increasing possibility of defaulting on its debt. You know about this because you know about the NY Daily News headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead.” It’s one of the most famous newspaper headlines of all time. If you are like me, however, you probably don’t know much about this beyond the few sentences I jus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.