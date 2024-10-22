It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 8 years since election night 2016. It was one of the most surreal nights of my life. (The next day too.)

In 2020, Tommy Cragg’s and I wanted Mother Jones to do an oral history of that 24 hour period, but other people didn’t like the idea. I am not going to do a full on oral history but I am going to do a post about my experiences that night, and I would like to include your memories (if they’re interesting lol)!

You can leave them as a comment or you can email me at ben@calmdownben.com. (If you email me please tell me if you don’t want me to use your name. Happy to accommodate if you want me to anonymize your contribution but if you don’t ask me to, I’ll assume I should attribute it to you.)

If you contribute a memory that is interesting enough that I publish it, I will comp you two months of a premium subscription (as that’s about the length of the post-election lame duck/chaos period.)

Xoxo,

Ben