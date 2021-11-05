Everyone who is mad about this Chris Pratt thing has brain worms
A rant
Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger. It’s her birthday in a few weeks. He posted a nice little Instagram post about how much he loves his wife.
A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)
Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Calm Down to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.