Google Gemini made this image but I am the one who told it what to make!

40° Celsius. What does this mean?

In America, it means: go to Google and find out what this is in Fahrenheit (104°).

In Europe, it means death!

And death has come to Europe.

The sun giveth life; the sun taketh away. Every summer, this happens. A heatwave hits Europe and then people start melting into the cobblestone streets. Americans then invariably say, “You guys should get air conditioning! Air conditioning is great! Why do only 20% of European houses have air conditioning? What, are you too poor?”

Europe is poor compared to America, but as Josh notes, Europe is not actually poor, like, in an objective sense. In fact, though I refer to all of these places as Europe in this post, not all of them are equally guilty. Some of the poorest countries in Europe also have the highest A/C adoption rates on the continent! It would frankly be easier to explain if the bad apples were just too poor and needed to ask the WHO for funds to install A/C. That is definitely true in some other parts of the world, and I have no intention of dragging those people for their very unfortunate situation.

Europe is not too poor for A/C. Europe is too stupid.

Europe, we can drag, and in this post, we will.